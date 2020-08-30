Cyprus police to discuss Coronavirus demo

Police in Cyprus will discuss the implications of a mass gathering over the weekend which broke coronavirus restrictions.

According to reports, an extraordinary meeting will take place at the Police headquarters in Nicosia possibly tomorrow, Monday.

The theme of the discussion will be the large gathering which took place outside the Presidential Palace on Saturday night.

The police press spokesman, Christos Andreou, said the meeting will discuss how people violated the legislation on coronavirus measures, along with other issues.

Andreou said that due to the large number of people that attended the event it was ‘very difficult’ for the police, under the circumstances, to issue fines on the spot.

Protesters called for an end to the restrictions, the ‘New World Order,’ and the idea of mandatory vaccinations.

Large demonstrations over coronavirus measures took place in Berlin, London and other EU capitals yesterday.