Four new cases of COVID-19 from a total of 2,845 laboratory tests were announced by the Ministry of Health in Cyprus on Sunday.

Based on the data so far, the total number of cases reported since the outbreak began stands at 1,487.

In addition, the Famagusta General Hospital in Paralimni is treating six COVID-19 patients, one of whom is in the Intensive Care Unit. A patient is still being treated in the Intensive Care Unit of the Nicosia General Hospital.