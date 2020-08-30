Heavy traffic as end of holiday exodus begins in Cyprus

As the summer holidays in Cyprus come to an end, heavy traffic is currently being observed on the Paphos – Limassol highway in the direction of Limassol, with the result that traffic is moving slowly.

According to police, there is also increased traffic on the Limassol – Nicosia, Limassol – Larnaca and Ayia Napa – Larnaca – Nicosia highways, but no delays, even on the notoriously congested Rizoelia roundabout.

Increased traffic is also seen in the mountain areas, mainly on the roads Troodos – Nicosia and Troodos – Limassol, but without any hiccups or delays.

Police are urging those travelling on the road network to comply with the traffic code and to comply with traffic signals.

Sunday saw most of the resorts enjoy a busy day, as the population enjoyed the sweltering weather on beaches in Ayia Napa, Protaras, Paphos , Larnaca and Limassol.