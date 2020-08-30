Israel’s fines for COVID-19 violations total over 29.5 mln USD

The total fines imposed in Israel for violating coronavirus regulations reached more than 99.2 million new shekels (over 29.5 million U.S. dollars), Israel’s Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority said on Sunday.

The total amount was imposed in 196,319 COVID-19 police reports issued in Israel since the pandemic outbreak at late February.

According to the data, only 17.7 percent of the total amount has been paid so far, which is about 17.6 million new shekels (5.2 million dollars).

These fines were mainly imposed for not wearing a mask, violating quarantine obligations and closures, and breaching restrictions for running a business.

To date, 113,648 coronavirus cases have been detected in Israel, of which 20,151 are active, according to the Ministry of Health.

The number of death cases reached 909, while the number of patients in serious condition stands at 441.