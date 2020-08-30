RAF pilot arrested in Cyprus, drink-flying attempt investigated

The captain of an RAF Voyager at Akrotiri on the west coast of Cyprus has been arrested on suspicion of drink-flying moments before his jet was due to take off, according to the Daily Mail.

Military police at the base stopped the refuelling tanker as it was taxiing down the runway at RAF Akrotiri, the paper reports.

According to the Mail, the pilot and one crew member were arrested after allegedly failing a breathalyser test and taken to a military detention centre.

The Mail, citing ‘an insider,’ said it came after station commanders became aware of a ‘riotous’ party at the base the night before in which fire extinguishers were set off as a prank.

The RAF confirmed incident, which apparently happened last week, but declined to answer questions about the nature of the Voyager’s mission.