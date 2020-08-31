Albania trip for Granada’s European debut as Herrera returns to the club on second loan

Spanish La Liga club Granada will have to travel to Albania to make their debut in European competition after being drawn against Teuta in the second qualifying round for the Europa League on Monday.

The side that finished seventh in La Liga last season, to book their first ever ticket for Europe, will play behind closed doors in the 13,000 capacity Niko Dovana stadium against a rival that defeated Israeli outfit Beitar Jerusalem in the first preliminary round.

In contrast to other seasons the tie will be decided in just one game, with the game to go to extra time and then penalties in the event of a draw.

The news comes a day after Granada, who are owned by Chinese businessman Jiang Lizhang, confirmed Venezuelan midfielder Yangel Herrera’s return to the club.

Herrera was very impressive last season for Granada, playing 2,832 minutes in 36 appearances in which he netted two goals, which had prompted Valencia to take an interest in signing him for the forthcoming campaign.

However, backroom problems at Valencia saw that deal fall apart and the midfielder, who has just extended his contract with Manchester City returns to Granada, who will have the option to make the move permanent at the end of the campaign.