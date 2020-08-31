Energy giant reaffirms commitment to Cyprus Aphrodite

President Anastasiadis has held a teleconference with the CEO of Chevron, Michael Wirth, which acquired through the acquisition of Noble Energy its share in the Aphrodite energy filed off the coast of Cyprus.

The acquisition is expected to be completed in October.

In a tweet on Monday evening, Anastasiadis noted: ‘Very positive discussions this evening with Chevron CEO Mr. Michael Wirth and Noble Energy CEO Mr. David Stover. Companies reaffirm their commitment to the Aphrodite Field Development Plan without any further delays’.

During the teleconference, the companies reaffirmed Aphrodite as part of their strategic energy plans in the Eastern Mediterranean.