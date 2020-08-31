Iraq reports 3,757 new COVID-19 cases, death toll exceeds 7,000

The Iraqi Health Ministry on Monday reported 3,757 new COVID-19 cases, as the total number of deaths reached 7,042.

A statement by the ministry said that the new cases brought the total nationwide infections to 234,934.

It also reported 83 deaths during the day, raising the death toll to 7,042, while 3,722 more patients recovered in the day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 176,602.

The new cases were recorded after 18,578 testing kits were used across the country during the day, and a total of 1,605,904 tests have been carried out since the outbreak of the disease, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, Deputy Health Minister Hazim al-Jumaili warned of the deterioration of the health situation due to the absence of applying penalties against the violators of the health preventive measures, which led to the further spread of the disease in the country.

Al-Jumaili said in a press release that the risk of further spread of COVID-19 in the country will be greater if the non-compliance by the citizens with the preventive measures continues.

The ministry has held awareness campaigns in coordination with media and government institutions to inform the citizens about the danger of the pandemic, he noted.

“All the citizens have information about the seriousness of coronavirus, but the problem is the lack of compliance with the health preventive measures and the absence of penalties against the violators of these measures,” al-Jumaili added.

Iraq has been taking a series of measures to contain the pandemic since February when the first coronavirus case appeared in the country.

China has been helping Iraq fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

From March 7 to April 26, a Chinese team of seven medical experts spent 50 days in Iraq to help contain the disease, during which they helped build a PCR lab and install an advanced CT scanner in Iraq’s capital Baghdad.

Since March 7, China has also sent three batches of medical aid to Iraq.