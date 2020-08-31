New ‘yellow weather alert’ issued in Cyprus

After a sweltering Monday when temperatures reached 44C, the Cyprus Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning for tomorrow, Tuesday.

The warning will be in effect from 13:00 until 17:00.

The maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 41 degrees inland and around 33 up in Troodos.

Meteorological Service Director Kleanthis Nicolaides said temperatures are well above the seasonal average, which have been recorded for the whole of the past week, will persist until the end of the first week of September.

Hospitals reported that several elderly people were treated on Sunday for hyperthermia and dehydration.

The highest ever temperature in Cyprus was recorded in August 2010, when the thermometer showed 45.6 degrees Celsius.