Police to refrain from action against Cyprus demonstrators

Police in Cyprus will refrain from taking action against hundreds of demonstrators that staged a protest against Covid restrictions outside the presidential palace in Nicosia on Saturday night.

Protesters called for an end to the restrictions, the ‘New World Order,’ and the idea of mandatory vaccinations.

In response to the issue, the Health Ministry is drawing up a list of guidelines for protests, which will include people remaining 1.5 metres apart and wearing masks.

The decision was made during a meeting between the police chief and the Minister of Justice Emily Yiolitis

“The restrictive measures that we have responsibly endured for months now are not intended to harm democracy nor are they politically motivated,” Yiolitis said in a press conference after the meeting.

“These measures are almost universally applied in all countries that have been affected by Covid-19 are, hopefully, temporary,” she added.

Mass gatherings of more than 50 people, even in the open air, is prohibited by Coronavirus measures in Cyprus.

