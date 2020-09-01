Greece to re-issue recent 10-year bond

Greece announced on Tuesday it is re-issuing its 10-year bond offered earlier this year and that it has commissioned the services of six foreign banks to operate as joint lead managers.

“We will be tapping the markets again,” confirmed Finance Minister Christos Staikouras on Tuesday on Antenna TV.

In a bourse filing, Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency announced that the country has mandated Barclays, Citi, IMI-Intesa Sanpaolo, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and Societe Generale to operate as Joint Lead Managers for the reopening of the Greek sovereign bond maturing on June 18, 2030.

The statement added that “the transaction will be launched in the near future, subject to market conditions.”

Staikouras further noted that the country’s cash reserves currently amount to 34.5 billion euros (41.2 billion U.S. dollars).

Greece has already drawn 7.5 billion euros from the three sovereign bonds issued in the course of 2020, against an original target range of 4 to 8 billion euros. (1 euro = 1.19 U.S. dollars).