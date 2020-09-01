Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade postponed due to COVID-19

The Lucerne 2021 Winter Universiade will not take place in January as initially planned because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers have announced.

The International University Sports Federation (FISU), the organizing committee and Swiss University Sports will discuss possible alternative dates over the next two months, FISU said.

The event had been scheduled to run from January 21 to 31.

“After more than four years of preparation it is a painful decision, but in the end an easy one,” organizing committee president Guido Graf said.

“The health of all the participants has always been the top priority in our evaluations.”

FISU cited the fact that 40 per cent of registered participants are currently not allowed to enter Switzerland as being a key factor behind the postponement.

Gatherings of more than 1,000 people are still banned in the country and there are additionally growing fears of a second wave of COVID-19 cases across Europe.

“After several meetings held with the State authorities of Switzerland and the different Cantons involved in hosting Lucerne 2021, we have unanimously agreed that the 30th Winter Universiade cannot be held in January 2021,” FISU secretary general and chief executive Eric Saintrond said.

“We are sure this is the right decision in order to ensure the high-level standard of the event and the safety of all participants.”

Lucerne 2021 managing director Urs Hunkeler said that there was support for holding the event at a later date.

“We will examine various time frames in detail together with all our partners,” Hunkeler said.

“On the one hand, this evaluation will focus on the timing of the postponement, and on the other hand on the willingness to accompany us during a later event.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank our Organising Committee members as well as all our partners for their great commitment and support.

“Many have already indicated that they will be part of the event at a later date too.

“This is a great appreciation and motivation for the evaluations that are now pending.”

The Winter Universiade is the largest winter multisport event after the Winter Olympic Games. Students aged between 17 and 25 from around 50 countries and regions are expected to attend.