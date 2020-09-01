Turkey detains senior IS member: minister

Turkey has detained a senior member of the Islamic State (IS) group, the country’s interior minister announced on Tuesday.

“Daesh’s so-called emir of Turkey was captured and remanded in custody with important plans,” Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter, semi-official Anadolu Agency reported.

Daesh is the Arabic acronym for ISIS.

The announcement provided no further details about the captured terrorist leader or the circumstances of his detention.

Turkey declared IS as a terror group in 2013 following a string of deadly bombing attacks from the group in the country, killing and injuring scores of people.

Since then, there has been regular arrests and detentions of suspected IS members by security forces in several cities.