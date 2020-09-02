Cyprus police arrest man on suspicion of arson

Police spokesman, Christos Andreou, has confirmed the arrest of a 22-year-old for a case of arson in Astromeritis.

According to Andreou, the suspect was brought before the court yesterday and was remanded in custody for six days.

In a separate case, arson is suspected to be the cause of a fire which swept through a district in Paphos early Monday.

A spokesman from the fire department said an investigation has been launched.

The blaze, which approached Kelokedara, Galataria and Vretsia, three high elevation villages above Paphos, was ignited sometime before dawn and spread quickly.

The island is currently in the grip of a brutal heatwave, with temperatures reaching over 40C