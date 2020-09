A fine of 2,000 euros was imposed yesterday on a 35-year-old man, after police officers found a large number of duty-free shoes, which he had illegally imported into the Republic from the north of Cyprus.

The man was collared on the Ayia Napa – Rizoelia highway.

On inspecting his car, police found 392 pairs of shoes of various brands and styles, which, as it turned out, were smuggled over the Green line from the occupied areas.

The shoes were confiscated and the mans car impounded.