Finnish COVID-19 tracking app downloads break one million in 24 hours

The download number of the Finnish COVID-19 tracking app has already broken one million in 24 hours after it was published, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare (THL) said Tuesday in a press release.

At about 8 a.m. on Tuesday, just one day after it was published by THL, the app called Corona Flash (Koronavilkku in Finnish) has been downloaded for one million times, said THL.

Mika Salminen, director of Health Security at THL, commented in the press release that the number is absolutely stunning. “Such a number of downloads in one day has exceeded all our expectations,” said Salminen.

One-million downloads mean that one million people have the opportunity to quickly learn whether they may have been exposed to COVID-19 infection. The larger the number of users, the faster and more confidently the chains of infection can be quickly broken and keep the epidemic under control, explained Salminen.

The app speeds up reaching those exposed to the virus and cutting off infection chain, said THL.

So far, the app is available only in Finnish and Swedish, but THL said that an English version will be released later in the autumn.

According to THL, as of Tuesday afternoon, Finland has confirmed 8,142 COVID-19 infections, of which the number of new confirmed cases was 56. The death toll was 336, with one death reported in the past 24 hours. An estimated 7,200 people have recovered, accounting for more than 90 percent of reported cases.