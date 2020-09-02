Israel allocates 4.77 mln USD to save film industry amid COVID-19

Israel will allocate 16 million new shekels (4.77 million U.S. dollars) to save the film industry in the country, Israel’s Ministry of Culture said in a statement on Tuesday.

According to the statement, the sum will be allocated by the ministry together with Israel’s national lottery Mifal HaPayis to help the film industry that was severely affected by the coronavirus crisis.

According to the ministry, the financial support will enable the continuation of Israeli creation and will lead to the return of more than 10,000 people to work.

“Dozens of original productions that were halted due to the coronavirus crisis will return to activity thanks to the aid,” the ministry noted.

Israel’s Minister of Culture, Hili Tropper, said that “the current support will enable the continued creation of Israeli cinema, which is a cornerstone of Israeli culture and a source of Israeli pride worldwide.”

The Israeli Film Forum organization, which led the struggle to gain support, said: “After six months of a standstill, filmmakers will finally be able to return to the labor force and continue producing Israeli films.”

On Sunday evening, Israel’s Corona Cabinet approved the opening of cinemas, theaters and concert halls from September 6, subject to restrictions such as a 60 percent limit on hall occupancy.