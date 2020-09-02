Schools reopen in Jordan amid high number of COVID-19 cases

Schools resumed in Jordan on Tuesday despite a high number of local COVID-19 cases.

Around 2.145 million students across the country returned to school at the start of the 2020/2021 academic year after six months of remote education amid the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the state-run Petra news agency reported.

A total of 3,940 public schools nationwide opened their doors for students, and about 90,000 teachers resumed their duties for the new academic year last week to prepare class schedules and get trained on health protocols to provide a proper environment for students.

On Tuesday, the country reported 63 new coronavirus cases, increasing the tally of infections to 2,097 with 15 deaths, said a statement by the Health Ministry.

In addition, 56 new recoveries were reported on the day and a total of 10,861 random virus tests were conducted nationwide, increasing the total number of tests to 839,241.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.