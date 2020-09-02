Turkey experiences 2nd peak of 1st wave of COVID-19 outbreak: minister

Turkey is currently experiencing the second peak of the first wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Tuesday.

The number of novel coronavirus cases increased in Turkey due to the activities during the Eid al-Adha holiday in early August, Koca said in an interview with the Turkish daily Hurriyet.

Another reason for the surge in infections is weddings, the minister said, noting that the most serious spike is seen in the capital Ankara.

Turkey confirmed 1,572 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, raising the total number of infections in the country to 271,705, Koca tweeted.

Meanwhile, 47 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,417, he said.

Turkish health professionals conducted 109,443 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 7,247,935, he said.

A total of 1,003 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 245,929 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca added.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.6 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 991, he stated.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts have held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.