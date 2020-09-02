US partially lift arms embargo on Cyprus

The United States has partially lifted a long-standing arms embargo against Cyprus which applies to non-lethal equipment.

President Anastasiades tweeted that the decision was confirmed during a during a phone call with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. ‘We both expressed our serious concerns on the volatile situation in the Eastern Mediterranean. We further stressed the importance to ease tensions in the region, in view of Turkey’s aggressive behavior,’ the president tweeted.



However, officials in Washington were quick to point out that the decision was not prompted by recent developments in the Eastern Mediterranean.

US Ambassador to Cyprus, Judith Garber also mentioned the new development on her twitter feed: ‘I am so proud to see the security relationship between the United States and the Republic of Cyprus deepening during my tenure as ambassador.

‘I look forward to continuing the cooperation, which will address issues of common concern, such as non-proliferation, trafficking and threats to the fight against terrorism,’ she wrote.

In Nicosia, Kyriacos Kousios, the government spokesman said the decision was a ‘recognition of Cyprus’ role in the region.’ (Famagusta Gazette)