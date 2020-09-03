Foreign Investment Opportunity in Cyprus

Cyprus has been an ideal place of establishing the business and important center of trade for thousands of years.

It is located at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, and Africa that attracts investors from all over the world.

It offers diverse opportunities and key benefits to foreign investors and their family members who are looking for a quality standard of living, financial stability, and a gateway to Europe.

The most important investments were made in the recapitalization of the banks, major acquisitions of the pharmaceutical and retail industries, hotel and entertainment, and new players entering the health and education sectors and others.

In the entertainment industry, the most significant investment of € 500 million was made in the integrated casino resort.

Also, Cyprus is an excellent place for innovative start-upsin the information technology infrastructure. A great number of players deployed advanced solutions to both increase their local market and enhance growth through the launch of new technology and products.

JKR – Cyprus investments is one of the most experienced investors able to accelerate growing companies in building their profitable business.It is a group of experts who orchestrate the investment in the best way and encourage the investee companies to expand their influence in Cyprus.

Benefits for Foreign Investment

This attractive and thriving location has more benefits for foreign investment than shortcomings as it has created a business-friendly environment. Its benefits are:

a stable and prosperous economy with a favorable growth;

a strong business environment with one of the lowest corporate tax rates in Europe (12,5%);

membership in the European Union and the Eurozone;

a strategic geographical location offering access to markets all over the globe;

an experienced, low-cost and multilingual workforce;

high-quality transport and telecommunication infrastructure;

particularly developed tertiary sectors like tourism, international business, and financial services, maritime transport, etc.

AttractiveInvestment Industries

Cyprus offers a lot of appealing investment industries but some of them are more lucrative for foreign investors. Professional services, tourism, shipping, real estate, and energy are considered as the backbone of the Cyprus economy.

Professional Services

Cyprus is well-known for providing the best professional corporate services. Its EU membership, strong information and communications technology infrastructure, highly-educated, English-speaking population, attracted tax regime, robust legal system, and business-friendly environment attract numerous multinational companies to Cyprus.

Tourism

This country is famous for its gorgeous natural beauty that attracts many tourists who prefer to consider it their best vacation destination.

The tourism industry is one of the largest economic sectors in Cyprus and has experienced substantial growth over the last decade. It offers investment opportunities in large-scale development projects like theme parks, marinas, tourist resorts, and golf courses.

Shipping

According to its good geographical location, import and export are a very important part of the country’s economy. It has the 3rd largest merchant fleet in the EU and the 2nd largest Ship Management center in the world.

Cyprus offers competitive registration fees for ships and has signed bilateral cooperation agreements for merchant shipping with many countries.

Real Estate

Thanks to the Mediterranean lifestyle and perfect weather, Cyprus is popular for vacation destination as well as for permanent residence.

That’s why it has become a great location for real estate investments. Therefore, foreign investors can buy properties in this beautiful place.

They are eligible to obtain Cypriot citizenship by investing 2 million euros in real estate projects provided certain requirements are met.

Energy

The existence of natural gas reserves in Cyprus has attracted worldwide attention from leading independent energy companies.

Furthermore, Cyprus is used as a regional energy hub for foreign investorswho provide support services in the Eaten Mediterranean.