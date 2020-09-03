Greece draws 2.5 bln euros from reopened benchmark bond

Greece drew 2.5 billion euros (2.95 billion U.S. dollars) from the reopening of its benchmark 10-year bond on Wednesday, with high demand bringing the interest rate down to 1.23 percent.

Greece’s Public Debt Management Agency announced that bids exceeded 18 billion euros, leading the issuer to reduce the interest rate by 10 basis points from the original guidance of 1.33 percent.

The issue that matures on June 18, 2030, now has a total volume of 5.5 billion euros. When it was originally issued in June 2020, Greece drew 3 billion euros, at an interest of 1.50 percent.

Wednesday’s market foray is Greece’s fourth for 2020. The eurozone member-state has now drawn the sum of 10 billion euros from the bond markets so far this year. (1 euro = 1.18 U.S. dollars)