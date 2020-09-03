Israel reports rapid decrease in COVID-19 antibodies in recovered patients

Antibodies in recovered Israeli coronavirus patients significantly decreased within only a few weeks, according to data issued by the Israeli Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency medical service on Wednesday.

Furthermore, tests conducted by MDA’s blood services among recovered patients also found that more than 17 percent did not develop COVID-19 antibodies at all.

The tests included blood plasma donations collected from recovered patients 14 days after full recovery for the treatment active patients.

The plasma undergoes various tests, including serology tests to detect coronavirus antibody levels.

It was found, for example, that in 90 percent of recovered patients that donated plasma four times, COVID-19 antibodies level has gradually decreased over time.

Additional MDA data show that only small percentage of coronavirus recovered patients in Israel agreed to donate plasma to save other patients’ lives.

Thus, out of almost 100,000 recovered patients in Israel, only 1,300 agreed to donate plasma.

They donated a total of 1,805 plasma doses, given to 500 active coronavirus patients, while in Israel there are currently almost 23,000 active cases.