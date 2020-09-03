Italian leaders react to Berlusconi’s positive coronavirus test

Italy’s political leaders on Wednesday extended best wishes to media tycoon and former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi after news emerged that he had tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Berlusconi, 83, is leader of the Forza Italia party.

The news that he had tested positive was broken by the TGCom24 news channel, which is part of Berlusconi’s Mediaset broadcasting company.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery and an affectionate hug to my friend Silvio Berlusconi,” tweeted Matteo Salvini, former interior minister and current leader of the League party.

Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, tweeted her best wishes “to President Silvio Berlusconi,” adding that “he has proved he is a lion many times already: we are certain he will overcome this just as brilliantly.”

The League and Brothers of Italy are in an alliance with Berlusconi’s party.

From the other end of the political spectrum, Nicola Zingaretti, leader of the Democratic Party currently ruling Italy in a coalition government, tweeted that “I wish to send Silvio Berlusconi my wishes for a speedy recovery from the entire community of the democrats. He will fight with strength this battle as well.”

Also on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health reported 1,063 new coronavirus infections in Italy, against 676 new cases on Tuesday.