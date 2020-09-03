Italy re-opening schools, parents “hopeful” and “a little nervous”

Italian schools are preparing to open in stages over the next two weeks despite a surge in the country’s coronavirus infection rate. Key observers, including parents, say they remain “hopeful” despite the risks.

This month, schools in Italy will re-open for the first time since they were ordered closed as part of the country’s national coronavirus lockdown in March. The first of the re-openings — mostly private schools — will take place on Thursday, with the majority of public schools opening their doors on either Sept. 7 or Sept. 14.

A handful of private schools across the country have decided re-opening is too risky and that they will stay closed, according to media reports. But all of the country’s more than 8,000 public schools are set to welcome students this month.

This comes as the number of coronavirus infections in Italy increased to more than 900 per day over the last week, compared with fewer than 300 per day for most of June, July, and early August. But rates are still far below peaks of more than 4,000 per day in March and April when Italy was the European epicenter for the pandemic.

“Re-opening schools is an important step for many reasons, not the least of which is that it illustrates a kind of return to normality for families and communities,” Maddalena Gissi, general secretary for CISL, the main trade union representing teachers in Italy, told Xinhua.

Schools will look much different when they re-open. There will be fewer students in each classroom to assure social distancing, and facilities will be disinfected regularly. Students and staff will have their body temperatures taken regularly, and mask use will be mandatory, including rules requiring masks to be changed every few hours.

“It’s impossible to make any situation completely secure against the coronavirus, but every step that can reasonably be taken is being taken,” Gissi said.

According to Lucio d’Alessandro, headmaster of the Suor Orsola Benincasa Scholastic Institute in Naples, opening the doors of the country’s schools is an essential part of Italy’s efforts to re-emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

“Schools are the most important part of socialization in any country,” d’Alessandro, who is also vice president of the Conference of Italian University Rectors, said in an interview. “Italian students are already at a disadvantage because schools have been closed for nearly six months. We’re fortunate we’re in a position to open the schools now.”

D’Alessandro said that even if schools risked closing again if there is a new wave of coronavirus infections it would still be worth re-opening now.

“We hope and believe schools will stay open, but even if they are forced to close down, every week of in-person learning has its value,” he said.

Parents, meanwhile, say they are cautiously optimistic about the decision to re-open schools.

“We have to believe government officials and school administrators are making the right decisions based on all the information available,” Florence resident Sarah Pappalardo, who has two school-aged children, told Xinhua. “Everyone wants the best for the kids, and my children are eager to go to school and see their friends. But it would be a lie to say parents aren’t a little nervous.”

Anna Maria Longo, whose son is expected to graduate from his Rome high school in 2021, said the family discussed the school issue seriously before deciding to let him return. The school will open its doors on Sept. 7.

“We are hopeful, but my husband and I still told him that if he didn’t want to go he didn’t have to go,” Longo said in an interview. “He understands things won’t be the same as they were last year and that there will be rules to follow and respect. But he still wants to go back, and so do his friends.”