Jordan says to reopen airports for int’l flights on Sept. 8

Jordan said Wednesday it would open its airports for international flights on Sept. 8 after months of closure.

All travelers to Jordan are required to provide a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test document proving negative for COVID-19 72 hours before departure, and all arrivals in Jordan will be tested again at the airport, Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said in a statement.

Various destinations would be classified into “green, yellow, and red” depending on their epidemiological situation, Adaileh explained.

Travelers from “green countries” will not be institutionally quarantined if the PCR result after arrival is still negative, but a one-week home quarantine is required.

Those from “yellow countries” will be moved for quarantine facilities for four days. They also have to observe a seven-day home quarantine upon leaving quarantine sites.

Arrivals from “red countries” will also be institutionally quarantined for eight days and must conduct a third test on the fifth or sixth day of the quarantine, and then observe a seven-day home quarantine.

As for those who plan to leave the country, the minister said they are free to leave whenever the flights are available.

On March 17, Jordan closed its airports for international flights as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Wednesday, Health Minister Saad Jaber said 64 coronavirus cases were reported in Jordan, of whom 51 are local infections, increasing the overall number to 2,161 with 15 deaths.

China has supported Jordan’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 31, China donated a batch of medical supplies to Jordan to help combat the coronavirus.