Syrian air defenses intercept Israeli missiles

The Syrian air defenses on Wednesday evening intercepted a fresh Israeli missile attack in central Syria, state news agency SANA reported.

The Israeli warplanes fired missiles from the direction of the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, targeting the T4 air base in the central province of Homs, said SANA, citing a military source.

The air defenses intercepted most of the missiles and the rest caused only damage.

The attack is the latest in a series of Israeli missile strikes against Syrian military sites.

On Monday, a total of 11 people, mostly military personnel, were killed in overnight Israeli missile strikes on the capital Damascus and Daraa province in southern Syria, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Throughout the Syrian crisis, Israel has carried out hundreds of airstrikes against the Iranian targets in Syria, as well as convoys transporting weapons to the Shiite militant group Hezbollah, a Lebanese militia allegedly backed by Iran.