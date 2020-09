Blue Air has abruptly cancelled the popular Larnaca – Athens and Larnaca – Thessaloniki routes until next year.

The company apologized to passengers, while giving instructions on how to receive a refund.

A representative of the company in Cyprus told Sigma the routes would be cancelled until next March.

Last week Wizz Air cancelled a raft of Larnaca – Turku flights on their newly launched Finland route, which is now expected to resume in late October.