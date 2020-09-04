Cyprus swelters under 45C heatwave

The Cyprus Meteorological Office on Friday predicted widespread highs as a heatwave continues to engulf the Mediterranean island.

Forecasters said the region is currently in the grip of hot air masses, prompting an excessive heat warning.

Speaking on local television, the Director of the Meteorological Service, Kleanthis Nikolaidis, said temperatures will reach 45 degrees Celsius inland; whilst in the coastal resort of Limassol highs of 39 degrees Celsius are expected.

Even the normally milder mountain region, which attracts tourists and locals hoping to escape the heat, will suffer highs of 37C.

Compounding matters, the waves of heat have kindled wildfires, prompting emergency services to appeal for the public not to light fires in open spaces or carelessly discard cigarettes.

The health services have offered residents simple instructions for beating the heat, including keeping hydrated and avoiding physical exertion.

Some relief came from the national electricity provider, which said although energy consumption is high due to the increased use of air conditioners, power cuts are unlikely.

The recent long hot spell gripping the Mediterranean has prompted several severe weather warnings in recent days; however, temperatures will decrease across the region from Sunday.

Nikolaidis said extreme heat has become more common in recent years, but recalled the highest temperature ever recorded in Cyprus was 45.6 degrees Celsius a decade ago.