The Cyprus Meteorological Service issued a red warning for today, Friday.

The warning will be from 11:00am until 17:00, while the temperature expected to reach 45 degrees Celsius inland.

This is the second ‘red warning’ within a week.

There have been several yellow warnings, the lowest level, this summer, and a few orange warnings.

The highest ever temperature in Cyprus was recorded in August 2010, when the thermometer showed 45.6 degrees Celsius. (Famagusta Gazette)