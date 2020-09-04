Russia to hold naval exercise in Mediterranean, says military journal

Russia will hold two naval exercises in the eastern Mediterranean beginning next week, according to Turkey’s navy, reports Stars and Stripes, a US military journal.

According to the report, the Russian navy will hold firing exercises between Sept. 8-22 and Sept. 17-25, a Turkish navy website said late Wednesday.

It urged Russia not to interfere with seismic work by Turkish survey ships south of the Greek island of Kastellorizo and off Cyprus’ Karpas peninsula.

The exercises would come after Turkey condemned the U.S. for easing a decades-old arms embargo on Cyprus, saying the move could increase tensions over its territorial disputes with Greece and Cyprus.