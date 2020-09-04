Turkish, German leaders discuss tension in E. Mediterranean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday spoke with German Chancellor Angela Merkel via video conference on regional affairs, particularly the latest tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“During the video conference, President Erdogan reiterated his commitment to a fair allocation (of energy resources), whereby the rights of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriots in the Eastern Mediterranean would be protected, and which would serve the interests of all littoral states,” said a statement by the Turkish Presidential Communications Office.

Erdogan accused Greece, the Greek Cypriots, and the states supporting them of having been taking steps to escalate the tension, said the statement.

Erdogan also stated that he welcomed Merkel’s efforts to contribute to the solution of the problem “that has been caused by recent steps by Greece and its supporters, which undermined regional peace.”

Athens and Ankara have been at odds over hydrocarbon rights in the Eastern Mediterranean. Turkey dispatched its seismic survey vessel, Oruc Reis, escorted by Turkish warships to the area after Greece and Egypt signed a maritime border agreement.

Greece, which has called on Turkey to withdraw its vessels from the area, also deployed warships to monitor the Turkish activities there.