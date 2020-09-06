Belarus reports 178 new COVID-19 cases, total reaches 72,663

Belarus reported 178 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking its total to 72,663, according to the country’s health ministry.

There have been 333 new recoveries in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 71,843, the ministry added.

So far, 675 people have died of the disease in the country, including four over the past 24 hours, it said.

As of Saturday, nearly 1,575,000 tests for the virus have been conducted across the country, including 10,533 over the past 24 hours, according to official figures.