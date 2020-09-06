Hungary further loosens entry ban

After exempting citizens of fellow Visegrad countries (Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia) from an entry ban from Sept. 1, the Hungarian government has decided to exempt business trips from the ban as well, the government informed on Saturday.

Besides business travelers, foreign spectators of sports and cultural events will now be allowed to enter the country if they provide a negative test and undergo a health check upon entering. However, they are requested to leave the country within 72 hours after entering, according to a statement on the government’s official site.

“Under the new decision, the coronavirus tests carried out in European Union (EU) member states within the Schengen area are now considered equivalent to tests conducted in Hungary,” the statement added. According to the original regulation, only PCR tests conducted in Hungary were accepted.

The new easing was decided at a cabinet meeting on Friday afternoon, where the government reviewed the restrictions effective on Tuesday and made adjustments to ensure the security of Hungarians and the smooth operation of the economy.

Last week, the government decided to reintroduce the border controls that were in force during the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the spring.

The ban is expected to remain in force until Oct. 1.

According to official figures on Saturday, the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary rose by 510 over the past 24 hours, a record number since the outbreak of the epidemic in Hungary. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases stood at 7,892, with 3,952 recoveries and 624 fatalities.