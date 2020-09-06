Lebanon conducts damage assessment for 9,500 houses after Beirut’s blasts

The Lebanese army announced on Saturday that it has completed a survey work for 9,500 houses damaged by Beirut port’s explosions, the National News Agency reported.

The army said that it has surveyed houses in Sioufi, Sassine, Sodeco, Monot and other areas in Achrafieh to assess the extent of damage in these units and it will continue working on the rest of the areas.

Two huge explosions rocked Beirut’s port on Aug. 4, destroying a big part of the city and causing damage with a cost estimated at over 15 billion U.S. dollars.