Second migrant boat in east Cyprus in 24 hours

A boat with about 33 migrants arrived in Cyprus near Paralimni late Saturday, less than a day after another vessel landed in the same area with 51 migrants on board.

According to Sigma, police are currently documenting the arrivals.

Earlier Saturday, a boat with 51 migrants packed aboard landed on the east coast of Cyprus, adding to the scores of new arrivals on the Mediterranean island.

The group was tested for Covid-19 before being documented and transferred to a local detention center.

The nationality of the migrants was not disclosed by authorities.