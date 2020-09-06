Second migrant boat in east Cyprus in 24 hours

A boat with about 33 migrants arrived in Cyprus near Paralimni late Saturday, less than a day after another vessel landed in the same area with 51 migrants on board.
According to Sigma, police are currently documenting the arrivals.
Earlier Saturday, a boat with 51 migrants packed aboard landed on the east coast of Cyprus, adding to the scores of new arrivals on the Mediterranean island.
The group was tested for Covid-19 before being documented and transferred to a local detention center.
The nationality of the migrants was not disclosed by authorities.