Turkey’s ICU occupancy rate reaches 68 pct: health minister

Turkey’s intensive care unit occupancy rate reached 68 percent due to novel coronavirus, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Friday.

The bed occupancy rate across Turkey is 51 percent, the minister told reporters at a press conference in southeastern Diyarbakir city.

Turkey confirmed 1,612 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total diagnosed patients to 276,555, the Turkish Health Ministry announced.

Meanwhile, 53 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 6,564, according to data shared by the ministry.

Turkish health professionals conducted 117,113 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 7,583,200.

A total of 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 249,108 in Turkey since the outbreak.

The rate of pneumonia in COVID-19 patients is 7.5 percent and the number of seriously ill patients is 1,076.

Turkey reported the first COVID-19 case on March 11.

Turkey and China have supported each other in the fight against COVID-19.

Chinese doctors and medical experts held video conferences with Turkish counterparts to share China’s experience in treating coronavirus patients, protecting medical workers, and controlling the spread of the virus.