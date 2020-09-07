9 Israeli entities to join EU urgent projects for fighting COVID-19

Nine Israeli entities will take part in the European Union’s urgent projects aimed to assist the fight against the coronavirus outbreak, the Israel Innovation Authority said on Sunday.

The nine companies, institutes and organizations won grants following an urgent call under the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

The Israeli organizations won funding of 4.5 million euros (about 5.3 million U.S. dollars) in total and will participate in eight out of 23 international collaborative projects.

Each project is comprised of at least three partners, including research institutes, non-governmental organizations, governmental entities and companies.

They will develop solutions that can be applied quickly as a response to the coronavirus outbreak, such as immediate conversion of production lines for the manufacture of vital medical equipment, medical technologies, and digital instruments and artificial intelligence for treatment, monitoring and follow-up.

They will also focus on social and economic impacts of the pandemic, as well as building databases of patients in order to create new models for responding to emerging health threats.