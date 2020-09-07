Cyprus to discuss migrant boat uptick on Monday

Authorities in Cyprus are on alert due to the sudden uptick of migrant boats in Cyprus.

Four boats carrying Syrian and Lebanese migrants arrived within a 48-hour span over the weekend.

Today, Monday, an extraordinary meeting of the Interministerial Committee is expected to be held, convened by the Minister of Interior, Nikos Nouris, to examine the issue and to study the next moves.

Speaking yesterday, the Minister said that in the last 24 hours there has been a sharp increase in migration flows from Lebanon.

“It is a rapid increase that we were not used to in the past,” he said.

Nouris stressed he is in consultation with the Lebanese authorities regarding the issue.

Furthermore, he added that “Pournara” detention centre is overcrowded.