Egypt’s COVID-19 cases rise to 99,863, 151 new infections

Egypt confirmed on Sunday 151 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the total cases registered in the country since the outbreak to 99,863, said the health ministry.

Meanwhile, 19 patients died from the coronavirus, raising the death toll to 5,530, while 900 were cured and discharged from hospitals, increasing the total recoveries to 78,108, the ministry’s spokesman Khaled Megahed said in a statement.

Total recoveries in Egypt have exceeded 78 percent of the cumulative cases in the country.

Egypt announced its first confirmed COVID-19 case on Feb. 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

Amid declining COVID-19 infections and fatalities, the most populous Arab country has been easing relevant restrictions over the past couple of months as part of a coexistence plan to maintain anti-coronavirus precautionary measures while resuming economic activities.

Egypt and China have been working together on fighting the pandemic through exchanging medical aid and expertise.

In early February, Egypt provided aid to China to help with its fight against COVID-19 and China later sent three batches of medical aid to the North African country.