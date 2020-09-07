Erdogan, European Council president discuss latest developments in Eastern Mediterranean

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean over the phone on Sunday, Turkey’s Directorate of Communications said.

Erdogan told Michel that the alliance should fulfil its obligation to prevent Greece and some EU member states from escalating the tension in the Eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, the Directorate said in a statement.

The Turkish leader also stated that the attitude of the EU in the Eastern Mediterranean issue would be “a test of sincerity” for international law and regional peace, saying provocative steps and statements of some European politicians would not serve a solution, according to the statement.

“The president asked EU institutions and member states to be fair, impartial and objective and to act responsibly on regional issues, especially the Eastern Mediterranean,” the statement noted.

Turkey and its NATO ally Greece have long been at odds over the energy resources in the Eastern Mediterranean as Ankara has been opposing the drilling efforts of several countries without its involvement.

Turkey earlier dispatched its seismic survey vessel Oruc Reis, escorted by Turkish warships, to the region after Greece and Egypt signed a maritime border agreement.