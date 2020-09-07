Israel reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases, 130,644 in total

Israel’s Ministry of Health reported 1,708 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the nationwide tally to 130,644.

The death toll rose to 1,019 with 12 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 439 to 453, out of 922 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 102,477 with 996 new ones.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Innovation Authority said nine Israeli entities will take part in the EU’s urgent projects aimed to assist the fight against the coronavirus outbreak.

The nine companies, institutes and organizations won grants totalling 4.5 million euros (5.3 million U.S. dollars) following an urgent call for proposals under the EU’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program.

They will participate in eight out of 23 international collaborative projects.