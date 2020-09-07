Israel’s annual budget deficit hits record 32.8 bln USD, 8.1 pct of GDP

Israel’s annual budget deficit hit a record of 110.5 billion new shekels (32.76 billion U.S. dollars), according to a report published by the state’s Ministry of Finance on Sunday.

The deficit figure, between September 2019 and August 2020, accounts for 8.1 percent of Israel’s GDP, far over the government’s target of 3 percent.

For the first eight months of 2020, the Israeli budget deficit reached 87.5 billion shekels, compared with 29.2 billion shekels in the same period last year.

According to the report, the deficit increase was mainly caused by the government expenses following the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in late February and a decrease in tax revenues.

In August, the deficit amounted to 17.3 billion shekels, more than three times higher than the deficit in August last year.

The government revenues since the beginning of 2020 amounted to only 205.5 billion shekels, a sharp decline of 10.3 percent compared with January-August last year.

Also, since the beginning of 2020, government expenditures have totaled 292.9 billion shekels, of which 35.5 billion shekels were intended to deal with the coronavirus crisis.

This is an increase of 13.4 percent compared with total expenditures in January-August last year.