Lavrov heads to Cyprus for regional talks

The foreign minister of Russia will begin a visit to Cyprus late on Monday to discuss regional issues with President Nicos Anastasiades.

The visit by Sergey Lavrov comes amid intensified tensions in the Mediterranean over disputed claims to exploration rights.

Prior to his arrival, Lavrov told the Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’ that he had urged the leaderships of the countries in the region to show political foresight and resolve disputes exclusively by peaceful means.

“It is better to resolve differences at the negotiating table rather than aggravate them with public rhetorical duels,” he said.

During his stay in Nicosia, Lavrov will review Cyprus-Russia bilateral relations and Russia-EU ties with his Cypriot counterpart, Nicos Christodoulides.

Other events scheduled for the Russian minister include signing a revised double taxation protocol during a special ceremony on Tuesday.

Lavrov’s visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Nicosia and Moscow.

His last visit to Cyprus was in November 2019.