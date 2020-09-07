Lavrov in Cyprus Monday, tax treaty to be signed

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is expected to arrive in Cyprus Monday for a series of meetings to discuss the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean and UN talks.

Lavrov will hold talks with Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides and President Nicos Anastasiades as well as signing the revised double taxation treaty.

Meanwhile, Russia Today said that Lavrov will also join a Russian delegation visiting Syria on Monday.

A senior Russian delegation headed by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov arrived in the Syrian capital Damascus on Sunday evening to hold talks with top Syrian officials.