The Lebanese army on Monday thwarted an attempt to smuggle 27 people by sea to Cyprus, according to a security official.

The source told Xinhua that an intelligence patrol, in cooperation with the army, stopped a boat carrying these people off the coast of Akkar in northern Lebanon.

The source stated that the Lebanese and Syrian nationals on board, including women and children, were arrested.

Smuggling networks are active in northern Lebanon where they transport people illegally to Cyprus.