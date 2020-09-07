Migrant boat with 60 on board spotted off Cape Greco, Cyprus

ANOTHER boat packed with migrants was sighted off southern Cyprus, near Ayia Napa on Monday.

Police said the boat was seen 16 nautical miles off Cape Greco carrying around 60 migrants.

The latest arrival occurred as authorities in Cyprus are on alert due to the sudden uptick of migrant boats heading to the island.

Four boats carrying Syrian and Lebanese migrants arrived within a 48-hour span over the weekend.

Today, Monday, an extraordinary meeting of the Interministerial Committee is expected to be held, convened by the Minister of Interior, Nikos Nouris, to examine the issue and to study the next moves.