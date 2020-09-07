Russian FM arrives in Damascus

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrived in Syrian capital Damascus on Monday, his first visit to the country since 2012, state TV reported.

A Russian delegations, headed by Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov, arrived in the country to hold talks with top Syrian officials about developing and enhancing cooperation on all levels, according to the state news agency SANA.

Riad Haddad, Syria’s ambassador to Moscow, said on Saturday that counter-terrorism, the work of Syrian constitutional committee as well as the Western economic sanctions on Syria will be discussed during the visit, reported the pro-government al-Watan newspaper.

Russia has emerged as a key international ally to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

With the help of the Russian forces, the Syrian government has retrieved key areas across the country.