Travellers arriving in England from seven Greek islands will have to self-isolate for 14 days from 04:00 BST on Wednesday, Grant Shapps has said.

The islands affected are Lesvos, Tinos, Serifos, Mykonos, Santorini, Crete and Zakynthos (also known as Zante).

Mr Shapps said “enhanced data” allowed the UK to pinpoint risk in islands, providing flexibility to add or remove them as infection rates change.