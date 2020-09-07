Turkish president meets Libya’s UN-backed PM in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Sunday met with the head of Libya’s UN-recognized government behind closed doors in Istanbul.

Erdogan received Fayez al-Serraj, prime minister of the Government of National Accord (GNA), in Vahdettin Mansion on the Asian side of the city, the Turkish presidency announced on its website, without giving further details.

A picture posted on the website showed Erdogan and Serraj, posing for the camera at the mansion. No statement was issued after the meeting.

Libya has been torn by a raging civil war between the GNA based in the capital Tripoli and the Libyan National Army and its allies based in the east.

Turkey supports the GNA both politically and militarily, deploying its troops in Libya to train and advise forces loyal to Serraj.